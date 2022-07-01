Berenberg Bank Lowers Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 125

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 162 ($1.99) to GBX 125 ($1.53) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 155 ($1.90).

Shares of QLT stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,125.00. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 100.20 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.65 ($2.08).

In related news, insider Glyn Barker purchased 88,858 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £99,520.96 ($122,096.63). Also, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.51), for a total value of £243,693.75 ($298,974.05).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

