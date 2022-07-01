Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD)

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.47) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.49% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LORD stock opened at GBX 73.40 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £115.61 million and a PE ratio of 2,446.67. Lords Group Trading has a 1-year low of GBX 73.01 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Lords Group Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)
