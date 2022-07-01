Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD)

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.47) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.49% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LORD stock opened at GBX 73.40 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £115.61 million and a PE ratio of 2,446.67. Lords Group Trading has a 1-year low of GBX 73.01 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Heating and Plumbing. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

