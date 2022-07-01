Berry Data (BRY) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

Berry Data (BRY) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $214,041.45 and $31,472.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.02119127 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00192479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00084678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016037 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

