Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading 3.1% Higher

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.52. 1,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 447,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.
The company has a market cap of $497.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 46.8% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 407,005 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 175.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 550,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,160,000 after acquiring an additional 350,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 689.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 142,578 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 68.7% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,855,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,441,000 after acquiring an additional 755,993 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
