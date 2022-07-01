Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading 3.1% Higher

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.52. 1,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 447,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

The company has a market cap of $497.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 46.8% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 407,005 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 175.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 550,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,160,000 after acquiring an additional 350,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 689.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 142,578 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 68.7% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,855,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,441,000 after acquiring an additional 755,993 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

