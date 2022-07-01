Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.47% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Path (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

