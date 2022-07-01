Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIIB. Bank of America cut their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.56.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $203.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $372.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.61.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after buying an additional 77,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after buying an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

