BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $209.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $149.10 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.96 and a 200 day moving average of $170.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

