Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.22

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 4894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $526.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.09 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 123.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 15.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

