Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given New C$11.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.77 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 22.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.96%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

