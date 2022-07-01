Black Diamond Capital Manageme Buys 25,477 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 25,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $267,763.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,068,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,273,876.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 40,062 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,840.46.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 47,579 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,531.08.

On Thursday, June 16th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 26,455 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $276,983.85.

On Monday, June 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 50,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $517,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 1,986 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $21,786.42.

On Monday, April 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 16,284 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $174,727.32.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $215.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

