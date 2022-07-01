BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Increased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK opened at $609.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $629.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $735.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.