BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.70) price target on the stock.
BTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.94) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.13) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 227.50 ($2.79).
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.