BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $801.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $932.00 to $801.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $848.93.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $609.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $629.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $735.23. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.