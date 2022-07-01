BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $169.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

