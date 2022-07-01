BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,080,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,387,000 after buying an additional 32,837 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in V.F. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

