BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.85. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $356.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.33 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,205.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

