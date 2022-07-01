Boltwood Capital Management Boosts Stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGLB opened at $53.31 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.