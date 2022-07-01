Boltwood Capital Management Buys 285 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Intel by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.