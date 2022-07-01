Boltwood Capital Management Invests $208,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE opened at $104.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

