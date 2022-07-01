Boltwood Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after purchasing an additional 710,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

