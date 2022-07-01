Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Lowered to C$63.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$71.25 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.33.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $15.07 on Monday. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

