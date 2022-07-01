Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.40. 13,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 779,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bone Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bone Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

