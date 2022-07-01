Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BNEFF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $249.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.