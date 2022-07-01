boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given New GBX 45 Price Target at Barclays

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.84) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered boohoo group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 188.89 ($2.32).

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 54.92 ($0.67) on Tuesday. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 51.87 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 322 ($3.95). The company has a market cap of £696.19 million and a PE ratio of -183.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.08.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.