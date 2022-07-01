Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its position in Booking by 5.7% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $1,748.99 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.05 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,243.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,717.69.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

