Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $112.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BXP. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.58.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE BXP opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.83. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.