Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $88.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Boston Properties traded as low as $87.96 and last traded at $88.04, with a volume of 3972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.01.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BXP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

About Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.