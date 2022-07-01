Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.03

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.98 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,165,112 shares.

The company has a market cap of £8.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.03.

About Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc is based in Dublin, Ireland.

