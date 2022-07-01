BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Upgraded to Outperform at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bradesco Corretora currently has 12.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BRMSY opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. BR Malls Participações has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.0173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. BR Malls Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About BR Malls Participações (Get Rating)

BR Malls Participações SA operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

