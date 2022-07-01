BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

LON BRSD opened at GBX 6.88 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.68. BrandShield Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 21 ($0.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.85.

About BrandShield Systems (Get Rating)

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

