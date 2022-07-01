BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
LON BRSD opened at GBX 6.88 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.68. BrandShield Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 21 ($0.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.85.
About BrandShield Systems (Get Rating)
