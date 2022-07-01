Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,085.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,206,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,839,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,086 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,147,000 after acquiring an additional 265,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 96,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $11,507,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

