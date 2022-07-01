Brian Raven Acquires 120,000 Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) insider Brian Raven acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,777.70).

Shares of LON:TAVI opened at GBX 8.13 ($0.10) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10). The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) per share. This is a boost from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Tavistock Investments’s payout ratio is presently 0.01%.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

