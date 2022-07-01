Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.77.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 23,881 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,419.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 51,702 shares of company stock valued at $62,797 over the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 535.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,032 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.92% of Bridgeline Digital worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

