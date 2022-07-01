Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Lowered to $625.00 at Bank of America

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $780.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $485.81 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $196.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

