Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Target Price at $32.42

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACI. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $617,082.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,741.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,264 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

ACI opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

