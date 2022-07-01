Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 545.83

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 545.83 ($6.70).

Several research firms have issued reports on BP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.52) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.59) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 510 ($6.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.62) price target (up from GBX 490 ($6.01)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 77 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £311.85 ($382.59). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 82 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £367.36 ($450.69). Insiders have purchased a total of 254 shares of company stock valued at $105,066 in the last 90 days.

BP stock opened at GBX 388.30 ($4.76) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 456 ($5.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 412.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 387.23. The company has a market capitalization of £75.20 billion and a PE ratio of -5.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.78%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

