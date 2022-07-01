Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $168.69

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT stock opened at $134.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.