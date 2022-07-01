Brokerages Set Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) PT at 8.22

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 7.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Shares of CORZ stock opened at 1.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of 1.40 and a 12-month high of 14.98.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 127,419,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $25,373,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $11,541,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $10,700,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $9,456,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.