Brokerages Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Target Price at $253.22

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($271.28) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $183.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.43. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.362 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is 27.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

