Brokerages Set Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) PT at C$4.33

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOOD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

FOOD stock opened at C$1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$10.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.64.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.