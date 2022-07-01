Brokerages Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Target Price at GBX 2,532.20

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,532.20 ($31.07).

A number of brokerages have commented on HLMA. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($36.56) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.74) to GBX 2,100 ($25.76) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,415 ($29.63) to GBX 2,435 ($29.87) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 2,009 ($24.65) on Tuesday. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,270 ($40.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 31.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,176.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,458.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.53 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.35. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

In other Halma news, insider Tony Rice acquired 3,061 shares of Halma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,922 ($23.58) per share, for a total transaction of £58,832.42 ($72,178.16).

About Halma (Get Rating)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.