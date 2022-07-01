Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Target Price at GBX 2,440

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,440 ($29.93).

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIK. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.67) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,617.50 ($19.84) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,459.50 ($17.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,703 ($33.16). The company has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,702.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,935.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

