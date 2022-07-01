Brokerages Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target at $13.25

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
Shares of JNCE opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,400,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
