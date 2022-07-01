Brokerages Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target at $13.25

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of JNCE opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,400,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

