Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) PT at $40.80

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get LendingClub alerts:

NYSE:LC opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.94.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $522,820. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,499,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its position in LendingClub by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 109,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.