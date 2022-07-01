Brokerages Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Target Price at $210.57

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 191.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.28. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

