Brokerages Set Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Target Price at $46.38

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.
PTLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ PTLO opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $57.73.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.
