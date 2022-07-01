Brokerages Set Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Target Price at $46.38

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

PTLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,773. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $852,127.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

