Brokerages Set Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target at $47.57

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $140,530.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,441,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $92,267.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,073.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,899 shares of company stock valued at $334,096. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 159.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 1,321.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.30. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.46 and a quick ratio of 19.46.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Replimune Group (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.