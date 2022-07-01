Brokerages Set Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target at $47.57

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.57.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.
In other Replimune Group news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $140,530.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,441,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $92,267.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,073.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,899 shares of company stock valued at $334,096. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of REPL stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.30. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.46 and a quick ratio of 19.46.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.
About Replimune Group (Get Rating)
Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Replimune Group (REPL)
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.