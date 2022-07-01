Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) PT at C$7.89

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on SES. National Bankshares raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price (up from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.73 and a 1 year high of C$7.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.93%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$247,794.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,526,943.69. Also, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 78,076 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$545,751.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,528 shares in the company, valued at C$569,880.72. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,832 shares of company stock worth $933,345.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

