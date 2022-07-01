Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Price Target at $37.57

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

SUM stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.