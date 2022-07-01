Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Target Price at $377.45

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $377.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,634 shares of company stock worth $37,821,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $303.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.31. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.